The Atlanta Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic included, square off versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bogdanovic, in his last game (December 6 loss against the Nets), put up 20 points.

Below we will look at Bogdanovic's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 16.0 18.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.6 Assists 3.5 2.3 1.5 PRA -- 21.5 23.6 PR -- 19.2 22.1



Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the 76ers

Bogdanovic has taken 12.8 shots per game this season and made 5.8 per game, which account for 13.7% and 13.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Bogdanovic's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.7 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 16th in possessions per game with 105.6.

Defensively, the 76ers are 17th in the league, giving up 113.8 points per contest.

The 76ers are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.6 rebounds per game.

Allowing 27.5 assists per game, the 76ers are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 24 13 2 3 3 0 3

