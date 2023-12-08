Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bradley County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Bradley County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Bradley County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cleveland High School at Bradley Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5
