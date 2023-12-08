Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Campbell County, Tennessee? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Campbell County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Jellico High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Jellico, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.