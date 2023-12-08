Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Davidson County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Donelson Christian Academy at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Mount Juliet, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calloway County High School at Christ Presbyterian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nashville Christian School at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ensworth High School at Hume-Fogg Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford STEM Magnet School at John Overton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smyrna High School at Glencliff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Antioch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Antioch, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at East Nashville Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Livingston Academy at Martin Luther King Jr Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whites Creek High School at McGavock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
STEM Prep Academy at Valor Collegiate Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at LEAD Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Maplewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ezell-Harding Christian School at Clarksville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goodpasture Christian School at Davidson Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Cane Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Antioch, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Road Academy at University School of Nashville
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
