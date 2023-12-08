There is high school basketball competition in Hamilton County, Tennessee today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Boyd Buchanan School at Notre Dame High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Conference: Class A - East Region - District 2

Class A - East Region - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Bank High School at Hixson High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Hixson, TN

Hixson, TN Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6

3A - Region 3 - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Soddy-Daisy High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Soddy-Daisy, TN

Soddy-Daisy, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Chattanooga Central High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Harrison, TN

Harrison, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

White County High School at Soddy-Daisy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Soddy-Daisy, TN

Soddy-Daisy, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

East Ridge High School at Signal Mountain Middle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Signal Mountain, TN

Signal Mountain, TN Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6

3A - Region 3 - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lookout Valley Middle-High School at St. Andrew's - Sewanee School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8

6:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Sewanee, TN

Sewanee, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences at Roane County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Kingston, TN

Kingston, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

McCallie School at Pope John Paul II Preparatory School