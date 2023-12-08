Hawks vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - December 8
The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (9-11) ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (13-7) currently features three players on it. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8 from Wells Fargo Center.
The Hawks lost their last matchup 114-113 against the Nets on Wednesday. Trae Young scored a team-leading 30 points for the Hawks in the loss.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out
|Wrist
|14.1
|7.3
|2.4
|Mouhamed Gueye
|PF
|Out
|Back
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out
|Thumb
|0.5
|1.0
|0.0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today
76ers Injuries: De'Anthony Melton: Questionable (Illness)
Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBCS-PH and BSSE
