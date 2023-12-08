Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Lincoln County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Lincoln County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tullahoma High School at Lincoln County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
