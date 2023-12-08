Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McMinn County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
High school basketball action in McMinn County, Tennessee is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McMinn County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McMinn County High School at Sweetwater High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Sweetwater, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
