Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Monroe County, Tennessee is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Monroe County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McMinn County High School at Sweetwater High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Sweetwater, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sequoyah High School - Madisonville at Tellico Plains High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Tellico Plains, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
