High school basketball action in Monroe County, Tennessee is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Monroe County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

McMinn County High School at Sweetwater High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Sweetwater, TN

Sweetwater, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Sequoyah High School - Madisonville at Tellico Plains High School