Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Montgomery County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kenwood High School at Rossview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at LEAD Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ezell-Harding Christian School at Clarksville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Northeast High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.