We have high school basketball competition in Morgan County, Tennessee today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morgan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wartburg Central High School at Oliver Springs High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8

5:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Oliver Springs, TN

Oliver Springs, TN Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 3

1A - Region 2 - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakdale School at Midway High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Kingston, TN

Kingston, TN Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4

1A - Region 2 - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunbright School at Harriman High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Harriman, TN

Harriman, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakdale School at Midway High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8

8:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Kingston, TN

Kingston, TN Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4

1A - Region 2 - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunbright School at Harriman High School