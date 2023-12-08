Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Rutherford County, Tennessee is happening today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coffee County Central High School at Blackman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stewarts Creek High School at Gallatin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smyrna High School at Glencliff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Middle Tennessee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nolensville High School at Rockvale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Rockvale, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.