The Army Black Knights (5-6) and the Navy Midshipmen (5-6) meet at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Army has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 23rd-worst with 20.8 points per game. The defensive unit ranks 38th in the FBS (22 points allowed per game). Navy ranks seventh-worst in total yards per game (299.5), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 52nd in the FBS with 362.3 total yards surrendered per contest.

We dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest in this article

Army vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Venue: Gillette Stadium

Army vs. Navy Key Statistics

Army Navy 316.6 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.5 (130th) 369.3 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.3 (26th) 209.4 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.5 (14th) 107.3 (131st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 99 (132nd) 22 (120th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (12th) 17 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (8th)

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily leads Army with 859 yards (78.1 ypg) on 53-of-106 passing with six touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 821 rushing yards on 188 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Kanye Udoh has carried the ball 86 times for 436 yards (39.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Isaiah Alston's team-high 266 yards as a receiver have come on nine catches (out of 20 targets) with two touchdowns.

Noah Short has reeled in 18 passes while averaging 22.9 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Casey Reynolds has a total of 205 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 13 passes.

Navy Stats Leaders

Alex Tecza's team-high 724 rushing yards have come on 117 carries, with five touchdowns. He also leads the team with 88 receiving yards (8 per game) on 14 catches.

Dabe Fofana has racked up 72 carries and totaled 255 yards with three touchdowns.

Eli Heidenreich paces his squad with 326 receiving yards on 15 receptions with four touchdowns.

Brandon Chatman has 17 receptions (on 25 targets) for a total of 230 yards (20.9 yards per game) this year.

