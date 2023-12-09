Saturday's game between the Murray State Racers (3-4) and the Austin Peay Governors (4-6) at F&M Bank Arena has a projected final score of 72-67 based on our computer prediction, with Murray State securing the victory. Game time is at 7:15 PM on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Austin Peay vs. Murray State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: F&M Bank Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Austin Peay vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 72, Austin Peay 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Austin Peay vs. Murray State

Computer Predicted Spread: Murray State (-4.7)

Murray State (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 139.4

Austin Peay has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Murray State is 2-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Governors are 2-5-0 and the Racers are 5-1-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Austin Peay Performance Insights

The Governors outscore opponents by 3.0 points per game (scoring 68.1 points per game to rank 307th in college basketball while allowing 65.1 per outing to rank 58th in college basketball) and have a +30 scoring differential overall.

Austin Peay pulls down 32.4 rebounds per game (216th in college basketball) compared to the 32.4 of its opponents.

Austin Peay makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) while shooting 35.2% from deep (103rd in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.0 per game while shooting 26.2%.

The Governors rank 261st in college basketball by averaging 90.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 105th in college basketball, allowing 86.5 points per 100 possessions.

Austin Peay wins the turnover battle by 2.9 per game, committing 10.6 (88th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.