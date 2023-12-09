How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Murray State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Murray State Racers (3-4) battle the Austin Peay Governors (4-6) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Austin Peay vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Austin Peay Stats Insights
- The Governors are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 46.4% the Racers' opponents have shot this season.
- Austin Peay has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Governors are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers sit at 190th.
- The Governors' 68.1 points per game are 5.3 fewer points than the 73.4 the Racers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 73.4 points, Austin Peay is 4-0.
Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Austin Peay is averaging 21.5 more points per game at home (79.3) than on the road (57.8).
- At home, the Governors allow 57.3 points per game. On the road, they concede 71.3.
- At home, Austin Peay sinks 11.5 triples per game, 6.2 more than it averages away (5.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.3%) than away (28%).
Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Morehead State
|L 61-50
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|L 69-65
|Gentry Complex
|12/5/2023
|Midway
|W 98-44
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/9/2023
|Murray State
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
