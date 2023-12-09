The Murray State Racers (3-4) play the Austin Peay Governors (4-6) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Murray State vs. Austin Peay matchup in this article.

Austin Peay vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Austin Peay vs. Murray State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Murray State Moneyline Austin Peay Moneyline BetMGM Murray State (-2.5) 138.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Murray State (-2.5) 138.5 -164 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Austin Peay vs. Murray State Betting Trends

Austin Peay is 3-4-0 ATS this year.

The Governors have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Murray State has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.

A total of five out of the Racers' six games this season have gone over the point total.

