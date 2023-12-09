The Murray State Racers (4-2) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Austin Peay vs. Murray State Scoring Comparison

The Racers score an average of 94.7 points per game, 32.2 more points than the 62.5 the Governors allow.

Murray State is 4-2 when it scores more than 62.5 points.

Austin Peay is 3-5 when it gives up fewer than 94.7 points.

The Governors score 62.0 points per game, 18.5 fewer points than the 80.5 the Racers allow.

The Governors are making 45.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.3% lower than the Racers allow to opponents (46.4%).

The Racers' 45.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 7.5 higher than the Governors have given up.

Austin Peay Leaders

Briah Hampton: 2.0 PTS, FG%

2.0 PTS, FG% Anala Nelson: 10.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

10.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Cur'Tiera Haywood: 10.3 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

10.3 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) Shamarre Hale: 13.1 PTS, 55.7 FG%

13.1 PTS, 55.7 FG% Shaotung Lin: 4.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

Austin Peay Schedule