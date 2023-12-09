How to Watch Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Belmont Bruins (7-3) will look to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. This contest is at 8:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Norfolk State vs Illinois State (7:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Sam Houston vs Missouri State (7:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Murray State vs Austin Peay (7:15 PM ET | December 9)
- Drake vs Nevada (7:30 PM ET | December 9)
Belmont Stats Insights
- The Bruins' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Raiders have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
- Belmont is 6-1 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
- The Blue Raiders are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins rank 308th.
- The Bruins score an average of 81.2 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 66.1 the Blue Raiders give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66.1 points, Belmont is 7-3.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Belmont Home & Away Comparison
- At home Belmont is putting up 82.8 points per game, 3.3 more than it is averaging away (79.5).
- At home the Bruins are conceding 71.3 points per game, 15.7 fewer points than they are on the road (87).
- Belmont makes fewer 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (9.3). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36%) than away (37.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Belmont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|W 90-70
|McLeod Center
|12/2/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 77-68
|Curb Event Center
|12/6/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 72-71
|Curb Event Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/20/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Curb Event Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.