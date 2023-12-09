The Belmont Bruins (7-3) will look to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. This contest is at 8:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Belmont Stats Insights

  • The Bruins' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Raiders have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
  • Belmont is 6-1 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
  • The Blue Raiders are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins rank 308th.
  • The Bruins score an average of 81.2 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 66.1 the Blue Raiders give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 66.1 points, Belmont is 7-3.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Belmont is putting up 82.8 points per game, 3.3 more than it is averaging away (79.5).
  • At home the Bruins are conceding 71.3 points per game, 15.7 fewer points than they are on the road (87).
  • Belmont makes fewer 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (9.3). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36%) than away (37.4%).

Belmont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Northern Iowa W 90-70 McLeod Center
12/2/2023 Valparaiso W 77-68 Curb Event Center
12/6/2023 Lipscomb W 72-71 Curb Event Center
12/9/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
12/16/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
12/20/2023 Arkansas State - Curb Event Center

