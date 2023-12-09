The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4) will face the Belmont Bruins (3-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This matchup is available on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Belmont Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Belmont Players to Watch

Elias King: 13.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK Jestin Porter: 10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jared Jones: 8.1 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.1 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Justin Bufford: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Jacob Johnson: 8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

King: 13.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK Porter: 10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jones: 8.1 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.1 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Bufford: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Johnson: 8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Stat Comparison

Middle Tennessee Rank Middle Tennessee AVG Belmont AVG Belmont Rank 322nd 65.4 Points Scored 82.3 63rd 70th 65 Points Allowed 86.2 356th 243rd 31.9 Rebounds 30.5 288th 68th 11 Off. Rebounds 6.8 316th 306th 5.6 3pt Made 8.8 73rd 357th 8.9 Assists 16.5 54th 264th 13.3 Turnovers 12.2 189th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.