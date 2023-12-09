The Belmont Bruins (7-3) are 1.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The over/under is 140.5 in the matchup.

Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Middle Tennessee -1.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins Betting Records & Stats

Each game Belmont has played this season has had more than 140.5 combined points scored.

Belmont's average game total this season has been 160.7, 20.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Belmont has gone 3-5-0 ATS this year.

Belmont has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.

The Bruins have a record of 2-2 when they're set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Belmont has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Middle Tennessee 2 22.2% 66.2 147.4 66.1 145.6 135.4 Belmont 8 100% 81.2 147.4 79.5 145.6 157.6

Additional Belmont Insights & Trends

The Bruins score 15.1 more points per game (81.2) than the Blue Raiders give up (66.1).

When it scores more than 66.1 points, Belmont is 3-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Middle Tennessee 3-6-0 3-5 3-6-0 Belmont 3-5-0 2-2 4-4-0

Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Middle Tennessee Belmont 12-2 Home Record 12-2 3-11 Away Record 7-7 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 3-11-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

