The Chattanooga Mocs (6-1) face the North Alabama Lions (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Chattanooga vs. North Alabama Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Chattanooga Players to Watch

Raven Thompson: 16.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Jada Guinn: 17.7 PTS, 5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.7 PTS, 5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Addie Porter: 5.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK Karsen Murphy: 7.1 PTS, 2 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

North Alabama Players to Watch

