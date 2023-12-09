The Chattanooga Mocs (8-1) will look to build on a six-game winning run when hosting the North Alabama Lions (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chattanooga vs. North Alabama Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions put up an average of 73.3 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 51.9 the Mocs give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 51.9 points, North Alabama is 3-4.
  • Chattanooga has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.3 points.
  • The 66.6 points per game the Mocs score are 5.4 fewer points than the Lions give up (72.0).
  • Chattanooga has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 72.0 points.
  • When North Alabama allows fewer than 66.6 points, it is 3-0.
  • This year the Mocs are shooting 47.5% from the field, 2% higher than the Lions give up.
  • The Lions shoot 42.1% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Mocs allow.

Chattanooga Leaders

  • Jada Guinn: 16.9 PTS, 49.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Raven Thompson: 14.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
  • Addie Porter: 5.4 PTS, 26.2 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
  • Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.8 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)
  • Karsen Murphy: 6.4 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Chattanooga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Northern Kentucky W 63-47 Ocean Center
11/29/2023 @ Kennesaw State W 49-43 KSU Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Mississippi State W 59-53 McKenzie Arena
12/9/2023 North Alabama - McKenzie Arena
12/14/2023 @ Lipscomb - Allen Arena
12/17/2023 Eastern Kentucky - McKenzie Arena

