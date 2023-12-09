Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dyer County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Dyer County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dyer County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McNairy Central High School at Dyer County High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Newbern, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McNairy Central High School at Dyer County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Newbern, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.