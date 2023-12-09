Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Hamilton County, Tennessee today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brainerd High School at Tyner Academy
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ooltewah High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Ooltewah, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
