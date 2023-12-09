Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in McNairy County, Tennessee today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

McNairy County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

McNairy Central High School at Dyer County High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 9

3:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: Newbern, TN

Newbern, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

