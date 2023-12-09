The Belmont Bruins (7-3) will look to extend a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center, airing at 8:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Raiders have a 40.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Bruins' opponents have hit.

The Blue Raiders are the 221st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins rank 239th.

The Blue Raiders score 13.3 fewer points per game (66.2) than the Bruins allow (79.5).

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Middle Tennessee played better in home games last season, putting up 72.2 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game in road games.

At home, the Blue Raiders surrendered 15.5 fewer points per game (60.6) than in away games (76.1).

At home, Middle Tennessee averaged 0.4 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than in road games (7.3). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in away games (34.5%).

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule