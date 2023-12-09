The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4) will meet the Belmont Bruins (3-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Elias King: 13.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Jestin Porter: 10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jared Jones: 8.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Justin Bufford: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Jacob Johnson: 8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Belmont Players to Watch

Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Stat Comparison

Middle Tennessee Rank Middle Tennessee AVG Belmont AVG Belmont Rank 322nd 65.4 Points Scored 82.3 63rd 70th 65.0 Points Allowed 86.2 356th 243rd 31.9 Rebounds 30.5 288th 68th 11.0 Off. Rebounds 6.8 316th 306th 5.6 3pt Made 8.8 73rd 357th 8.9 Assists 16.5 54th 264th 13.3 Turnovers 12.2 189th

