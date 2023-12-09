The Belmont Bruins (7-3) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The point total is set at 140.5 in the matchup.

Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Middle Tennessee -1.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Middle Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points.

The average point total in Middle Tennessee's games this season is 132.3, 8.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Blue Raiders have a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Middle Tennessee has been favored seven times and won four of those games.

The Blue Raiders have entered seven games this season favored by -120 or more and are 4-3 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from Middle Tennessee, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Middle Tennessee 2 22.2% 66.2 147.4 66.1 145.6 135.4 Belmont 8 100% 81.2 147.4 79.5 145.6 157.6

Additional Middle Tennessee Insights & Trends

The 66.2 points per game the Blue Raiders record are 13.3 fewer points than the Bruins give up (79.5).

Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Middle Tennessee 3-6-0 3-5 3-6-0 Belmont 3-5-0 2-2 4-4-0

Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Middle Tennessee Belmont 12-2 Home Record 12-2 3-11 Away Record 7-7 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 3-11-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

