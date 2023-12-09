Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Rutherford County, Tennessee today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Franklin Road Christian School at Central Baptist School

Game Time: 11:15 AM CT on December 9

11:15 AM CT on December 9 Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Siegel High School at Upperman High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9

6:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Baxter, TN

Baxter, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Middle Tennessee Christian School