The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) bring a seven-game winning streak into a road matchup with the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0), winners of eight straight. The Tigers are underdogs by just 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 4:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 151.5.

TCU vs. Clemson Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -2.5 151.5

TCU vs Clemson Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Horned Frogs have compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

TCU has played as a favorite of -140 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Horned Frogs.

Clemson has gone 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers have played as an underdog of +115 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Clemson has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

TCU vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 4 57.1% 91.7 171 66.1 134.6 151.9 Clemson 4 57.1% 79.3 171 68.5 134.6 145.6

Additional TCU vs Clemson Insights & Trends

The Horned Frogs record 91.7 points per game, 23.2 more points than the 68.5 the Tigers give up.

TCU is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall when scoring more than 68.5 points.

The Tigers' 79.3 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 66.1 the Horned Frogs give up.

When it scores more than 66.1 points, Clemson is 4-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

TCU vs. Clemson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 3-4-0 3-4 4-3-0 Clemson 4-3-0 1-0 5-2-0

TCU vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Clemson 13-4 Home Record 15-2 4-7 Away Record 5-6 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

