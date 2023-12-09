Saturday's game that pits the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) against the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) at Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-71 in favor of Tennessee. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 72, Illinois 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-0.7)

Tennessee (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Tennessee has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Illinois is 3-4-0. The Volunteers have a 5-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Fighting Illini have a record of 2-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game with a +86 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.6 points per game (127th in college basketball) and allow 66.9 per outing (87th in college basketball).

The 34.8 rebounds per game Tennessee averages rank 115th in the country, and are 3.5 more than the 31.3 its opponents record per outing.

Tennessee hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (93rd in college basketball) while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc (191st in college basketball). It is making 1.6 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.9 per game while shooting 31.8%.

The Volunteers record 97.7 points per 100 possessions (117th in college basketball), while giving up 84.2 points per 100 possessions (61st in college basketball).

Tennessee has committed 2.9 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.0 (53rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.9 (123rd in college basketball).

