Saturday's contest between the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) and No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Tennessee coming out on top. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 72, Illinois 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-0.7)

Tennessee (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Tennessee's record against the spread so far this season is 4-4-0, while Illinois' is 3-4-0. The Volunteers have a 5-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Fighting Illini have a record of 2-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers' +86 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.6 points per game (128th in college basketball) while giving up 66.9 per contest (87th in college basketball).

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.5 boards. It is recording 34.8 rebounds per game (114th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.3 per contest.

Tennessee hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (94th in college basketball) while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc (193rd in college basketball). It is making 1.6 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.9 per game while shooting 31.8%.

The Volunteers rank 118th in college basketball with 97.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 61st in college basketball defensively with 84.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.0 per game (53rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.9 (124th in college basketball).

