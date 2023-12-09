Saturday's game at Thompson-Boling Arena has the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) matching up with the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) at 12:00 PM ET (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 72-71 victory for Tennessee, so expect a competitive matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Illinois projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup against Tennessee. The over/under is listed at 145.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Tennessee vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 72, Illinois 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Illinois

Pick ATS: Illinois (+6.5)



Illinois (+6.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Tennessee's record against the spread so far this season is 4-4-0, and Illinois' is 3-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Volunteers are 5-3-0 and the Fighting Illini are 2-5-0. The teams combine to score 157.7 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 10.7 points per game (scoring 77.6 points per game to rank 128th in college basketball while allowing 66.9 per outing to rank 87th in college basketball) and have a +86 scoring differential overall.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 3.0 boards on average. It collects 37.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 127th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.8 per outing.

Tennessee connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (93rd in college basketball) at a 33.2% rate (194th in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 per game its opponents make at a 31.8% rate.

The Volunteers' 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 119th in college basketball, and the 84.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 61st in college basketball.

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 2.9 per game, committing 10.0 (54th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.9.

