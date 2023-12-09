The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) aim to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs on CBS.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: CBS

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is eight percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (35.7%).

In games Tennessee shoots higher than 35.7% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 127th.

The Volunteers put up 15.2 more points per game (77.6) than the Fighting Illini give up (62.4).

When Tennessee puts up more than 62.4 points, it is 5-2.

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini's 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (39.7%).

This season, Illinois has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 229th.

The Fighting Illini's 80.1 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

Illinois has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 77.6 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Tennessee posted 9.6 more points per game (76.7) than it did on the road (67.1).

Defensively the Volunteers played better in home games last season, allowing 53.3 points per game, compared to 63.7 on the road.

When it comes to total threes made, Tennessee fared worse at home last year, draining 7.6 threes per game, compared to 7.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 33% three-point percentage at home and a 32.6% clip in road games.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Illinois averaged 7.5 more points per game at home (77.5) than away (70).

In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini conceded 7.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than away (69.8).

At home, Illinois knocked down 8 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.5). Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.9%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Kansas L 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/29/2023 @ North Carolina L 100-92 Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 George Mason W 87-66 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/9/2023 Illinois - Thompson-Boling Arena 12/12/2023 Georgia Southern - Thompson-Boling Arena 12/16/2023 NC State - Frost Bank Center

