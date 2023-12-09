The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (35.7%).

In games Tennessee shoots better than 35.7% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Volunteers are the 127th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank second.

The 77.6 points per game the Volunteers average are 15.2 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (62.4).

Tennessee is 5-2 when scoring more than 62.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini's 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (39.7%).

Illinois has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.7% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 229th.

The Fighting Illini put up an average of 80.1 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers give up.

When Illinois gives up fewer than 77.6 points, it is 6-1.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Tennessee performed better in home games last season, averaging 76.7 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game on the road.

At home, the Volunteers surrendered 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than away from home (63.7).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Tennessee performed worse in home games last season, averaging 7.6 three-pointers per game, compared to 7.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.0% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.6% mark when playing on the road.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Illinois averaged 7.5 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (70.0).

In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini allowed 7.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than away (69.8).

Beyond the arc, Illinois made fewer trifectas on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (8.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (27.9%) than at home (31.3%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Kansas L 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/29/2023 @ North Carolina L 100-92 Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 George Mason W 87-66 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/9/2023 Illinois - Thompson-Boling Arena 12/12/2023 Georgia Southern - Thompson-Boling Arena 12/16/2023 NC State - Frost Bank Center

Illinois Upcoming Schedule