The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (35.7%).
  • In games Tennessee shoots better than 35.7% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Volunteers are the 127th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank second.
  • The 77.6 points per game the Volunteers average are 15.2 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (62.4).
  • Tennessee is 5-2 when scoring more than 62.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini's 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (39.7%).
  • Illinois has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.7% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 229th.
  • The Fighting Illini put up an average of 80.1 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers give up.
  • When Illinois gives up fewer than 77.6 points, it is 6-1.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Tennessee performed better in home games last season, averaging 76.7 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game on the road.
  • At home, the Volunteers surrendered 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than away from home (63.7).
  • When it comes to total three-pointers made, Tennessee performed worse in home games last season, averaging 7.6 three-pointers per game, compared to 7.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.0% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.6% mark when playing on the road.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Illinois averaged 7.5 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (70.0).
  • In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini allowed 7.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than away (69.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Illinois made fewer trifectas on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (8.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (27.9%) than at home (31.3%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Kansas L 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina L 100-92 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason W 87-66 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/9/2023 Illinois - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/12/2023 Georgia Southern - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/16/2023 NC State - Frost Bank Center

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Western Illinois W 84-52 State Farm Center
12/2/2023 @ Rutgers W 76-58 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic W 98-89 Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/17/2023 Colgate - State Farm Center
12/22/2023 Missouri - Enterprise Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.