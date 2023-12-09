The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will try to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, eight percentage points higher than the 35.7% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
  • Tennessee is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 35.7% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 127th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank second.
  • The Volunteers put up 77.6 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 62.4 the Fighting Illini give up.
  • Tennessee has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 62.4 points.

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini are shooting 48.4% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 39.7% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank 67th.
  • The Fighting Illini put up an average of 80.1 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers allow.
  • Illinois is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 77.6 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Tennessee performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 76.7 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game when playing on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Volunteers ceded 53.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 63.7.
  • Tennessee sunk 7.6 treys per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged in away games (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 33% when playing at home and 32.6% in away games.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 70.
  • At home, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.8.
  • Illinois drained more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.9%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Kansas L 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina L 100-92 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason W 87-66 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/9/2023 Illinois - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/12/2023 Georgia Southern - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/16/2023 NC State - Frost Bank Center

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Western Illinois W 84-52 State Farm Center
12/2/2023 @ Rutgers W 76-58 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic W 98-89 Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/17/2023 Colgate - State Farm Center
12/22/2023 Missouri - Enterprise Center

