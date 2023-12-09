The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will try to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, eight percentage points higher than the 35.7% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

Tennessee is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 35.7% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 127th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank second.

The Volunteers put up 77.6 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 62.4 the Fighting Illini give up.

Tennessee has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 62.4 points.

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini are shooting 48.4% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 39.7% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank 67th.

The Fighting Illini put up an average of 80.1 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers allow.

Illinois is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 77.6 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Tennessee performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 76.7 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Volunteers ceded 53.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 63.7.

Tennessee sunk 7.6 treys per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged in away games (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 33% when playing at home and 32.6% in away games.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 70.

At home, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.8.

Illinois drained more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.9%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Kansas L 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/29/2023 @ North Carolina L 100-92 Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 George Mason W 87-66 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/9/2023 Illinois - Thompson-Boling Arena 12/12/2023 Georgia Southern - Thompson-Boling Arena 12/16/2023 NC State - Frost Bank Center

Illinois Upcoming Schedule