How to Watch Tennessee vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs on CBS.
Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 35.7% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have knocked down.
- Tennessee has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.7% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 127th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank second.
- The Volunteers average 15.2 more points per game (77.6) than the Fighting Illini give up (62.4).
- Tennessee is 5-2 when scoring more than 62.4 points.
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini have shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
- Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank 67th.
- The Fighting Illini score 13.2 more points per game (80.1) than the Volunteers allow (66.9).
- When Illinois gives up fewer than 77.6 points, it is 6-1.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Tennessee performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 76.7 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game in road games.
- The Volunteers surrendered 53.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (63.7).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Tennessee fared worse at home last season, sinking 7.6 treys per game, compared to 7.8 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 33% three-point percentage at home and a 32.6% clip in away games.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Illinois put up 77.5 points per game last season, 7.5 more than it averaged away (70).
- At home, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.8.
- Beyond the arc, Illinois sunk fewer triples away (6.5 per game) than at home (8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (27.9%) than at home (31.3%) too.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|L 69-60
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 100-92
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|W 87-66
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/9/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/12/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|-
|Frost Bank Center
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 84-52
|State Farm Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 76-58
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/5/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 98-89
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colgate
|-
|State Farm Center
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Enterprise Center
