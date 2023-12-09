The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) aim to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup airs on CBS.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, eight percentage points higher than the 35.7% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

In games Tennessee shoots higher than 35.7% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Volunteers are the 127th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank second.

The 77.6 points per game the Volunteers record are 15.2 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (62.4).

When Tennessee scores more than 62.4 points, it is 5-2.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Volunteers gave up 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than in away games (63.7).

In home games, Tennessee drained 0.2 fewer treys per game (7.6) than on the road (7.8). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (33%) compared to in road games (32.6%).

