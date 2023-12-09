The Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This game is at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Illinois matchup.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: CBS

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Tennessee is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of eight times this season.

Illinois has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Fighting Illini games have hit the over twice this year.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Tennessee is eighth-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 16th-best, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Based on its moneyline odds, Illinois has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.