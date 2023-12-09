The Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) will meet the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on CBS.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Tennessee Players to Watch

Dalton Knecht: 17.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jonas Aidoo: 8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 2 BLK

8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 2 BLK Josiah-Jordan James: 9.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Gainey: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Santiago Vescovi: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Illinois Players to Watch

Tennessee vs. Illinois Stat Comparison

Tennessee Rank Tennessee AVG Illinois AVG Illinois Rank 212th 73.7 Points Scored 77.8 132nd 29th 61.5 Points Allowed 58.7 10th 118th 35 Rebounds 44.7 3rd 223rd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 11.5 51st 104th 8.3 3pt Made 8.2 111th 160th 13.7 Assists 13.2 192nd 54th 9.8 Turnovers 12.3 194th

