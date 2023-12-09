The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs on CBS. The matchup's over/under is set at 145.5.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -6.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee's eight games this season have gone over this contest's total of 145.5 points three times.

Tennessee has an average total of 144.5 in its matchups this year, one fewer point than this game's over/under.

The Volunteers have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Tennessee has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

The Volunteers have played as a favorite of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for Tennessee.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 3 37.5% 77.6 157.7 66.9 129.3 138.9 Illinois 3 42.9% 80.1 157.7 62.4 129.3 145.9

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

The Volunteers put up 77.6 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 62.4 the Fighting Illini allow.

When Tennessee totals more than 62.4 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 4-4-0 3-1 5-3-0 Illinois 3-4-0 0-0 2-5-0

Tennessee vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee Illinois 14-2 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 3-7 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.5 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

