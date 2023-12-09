Saturday's game that pits the Troy Trojans (0-6) versus the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-6) at Trojan Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-71 in favor of Troy. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on December 9.

The Skyhawks enter this contest following a 94-82 win over Evansville on Saturday.

UT Martin vs. Troy Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

UT Martin vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 74, UT Martin 71

UT Martin Schedule Analysis

The Skyhawks beat the Evansville Purple Aces in a 94-82 win on December 2. It was their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UT Martin is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most defeats.

UT Martin Leaders

Kenley McCarn: 14 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.1 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

14 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.1 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39) Anaya Brown: 12 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

12 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Lexi Rubel: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.8 FG%

7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.8 FG% Norah Clark: 8.1 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

8.1 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Morgan Borgstadt: 9.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 48 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

UT Martin Performance Insights

The Skyhawks have a -71 scoring differential, falling short by 10.1 points per game. They're putting up 62 points per game, 250th in college basketball, and are giving up 72.1 per contest to rank 306th in college basketball.

