The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) meet the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other East Tennessee State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

Quimari Peterson: 16 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

16 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ebby Asamoah: 16.5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK Jaden Seymour: 12.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Karon Boyd: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jadyn Parker: 4.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

Peterson: 16 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

16 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Asamoah: 16.5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK Seymour: 12.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Boyd: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Parker: 4.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Stat Comparison

East Tennessee State Rank East Tennessee State AVG Tennessee Tech AVG Tennessee Tech Rank 271st 69.7 Points Scored 67.2 304th 180th 71.2 Points Allowed 77.8 308th 117th 35 Rebounds 31.7 249th 74th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 5.3 355th 91st 8.5 3pt Made 5.7 303rd 274th 11.5 Assists 10.7 309th 317th 14.2 Turnovers 11.2 130th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.