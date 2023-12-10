Sunday's contest between the Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) and the Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) at Allen Arena has a projected final score of 79-72 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Lipscomb squad coming out on top. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Allen Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 79, Tennessee State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: Lipscomb (-6.7)

Lipscomb (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 150.4

Lipscomb is 7-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Tennessee State's 1-4-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bisons are 5-4-0 and the Tigers are 3-2-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Lipscomb Performance Insights

The Bisons average 80.5 points per game (73rd in college basketball) while giving up 75.3 per outing (275th in college basketball). They have a +58 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Lipscomb loses the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. It is collecting 30.9 rebounds per game (276th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35 per outing.

Lipscomb knocks down 9.5 three-pointers per game (37th in college basketball) while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc (74th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.9 per game while shooting 32.5%.

The Bisons rank 88th in college basketball by averaging 99.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 251st in college basketball, allowing 92.6 points per 100 possessions.

Lipscomb has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.1 turnovers per game, committing 11.5 (151st in college basketball play) while forcing 12.6 (146th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.