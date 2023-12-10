The Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) play the Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Lipscomb Stats Insights

The Bisons are shooting 48% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.

In games Lipscomb shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Bisons are the 280th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 220th.

The 80.5 points per game the Bisons record are 10.2 more points than the Tigers give up (70.3).

Lipscomb has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 70.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Lipscomb fared better at home last year, scoring 80.5 points per game, compared to 73 per game when playing on the road.

The Bisons surrendered 67.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.2).

Lipscomb averaged 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was one more threes and 0.9% points better than it averaged in away games (7.6 threes per game, 35.1% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule