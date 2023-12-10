The Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) play the Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Lipscomb Stats Insights

  • The Bisons are shooting 48% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • In games Lipscomb shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
  • The Bisons are the 280th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 220th.
  • The 80.5 points per game the Bisons record are 10.2 more points than the Tigers give up (70.3).
  • Lipscomb has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 70.3 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Lipscomb fared better at home last year, scoring 80.5 points per game, compared to 73 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Bisons surrendered 67.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.2).
  • Lipscomb averaged 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was one more threes and 0.9% points better than it averaged in away games (7.6 threes per game, 35.1% three-point percentage).

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Chattanooga W 82-68 Allen Arena
12/2/2023 @ UCF L 72-57 Addition Financial Arena
12/6/2023 @ Belmont L 72-71 Curb Event Center
12/10/2023 Tennessee State - Allen Arena
12/16/2023 Arkansas - Simmons Bank Arena
12/20/2023 Bryan - Allen Arena

