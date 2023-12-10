How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) play the Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Lipscomb Stats Insights
- The Bisons are shooting 48% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- In games Lipscomb shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Bisons are the 280th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 220th.
- The 80.5 points per game the Bisons record are 10.2 more points than the Tigers give up (70.3).
- Lipscomb has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 70.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Lipscomb fared better at home last year, scoring 80.5 points per game, compared to 73 per game when playing on the road.
- The Bisons surrendered 67.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.2).
- Lipscomb averaged 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was one more threes and 0.9% points better than it averaged in away games (7.6 threes per game, 35.1% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 82-68
|Allen Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UCF
|L 72-57
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Belmont
|L 72-71
|Curb Event Center
|12/10/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Allen Arena
|12/16/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Simmons Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|Bryan
|-
|Allen Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.