The Lipscomb Bisons (5-3) will play the Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Game Information

Lipscomb Players to Watch

Derrin Boyd: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Will Pruitt: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Owen McCormack: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK A.J McGinnis: 12.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Joe Anderson: 6.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Stat Comparison

Lipscomb Rank Lipscomb AVG Tennessee State AVG Tennessee State Rank 38th 84.5 Points Scored 76.9 144th 298th 77.0 Points Allowed 69.0 139th 296th 30.0 Rebounds 31.4 257th 328th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 8.9 203rd 25th 10.1 3pt Made 7.1 210th 82nd 15.4 Assists 13.6 158th 75th 10.3 Turnovers 12.4 206th

