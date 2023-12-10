The Lipscomb Bisons (5-3) will play the Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Game Information

Lipscomb Players to Watch

  • Derrin Boyd: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Will Pruitt: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Owen McCormack: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • A.J McGinnis: 12.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joe Anderson: 6.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Stat Comparison

Lipscomb Rank Lipscomb AVG Tennessee State AVG Tennessee State Rank
38th 84.5 Points Scored 76.9 144th
298th 77.0 Points Allowed 69.0 139th
296th 30.0 Rebounds 31.4 257th
328th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 8.9 203rd
25th 10.1 3pt Made 7.1 210th
82nd 15.4 Assists 13.6 158th
75th 10.3 Turnovers 12.4 206th

