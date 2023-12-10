The Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) are favored by 6.5 points against the Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 152.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Allen Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lipscomb -6.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lipscomb Betting Records & Stats

Lipscomb's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 152.5 points five times.

Lipscomb has an average point total of 155.8 in its contests this year, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bisons' ATS record is 7-2-0 this season.

This season, Lipscomb has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.

The Bisons have played as a favorite of -300 or more once this season and won that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Lipscomb has a 75% chance to win.

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lipscomb 5 55.6% 80.5 157.2 75.3 145.6 150.7 Tennessee State 3 60% 76.7 157.2 70.3 145.6 144.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Lipscomb Insights & Trends

The Bisons put up 80.5 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 70.3 the Tigers allow.

Lipscomb is 6-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lipscomb 7-2-0 1-0 5-4-0 Tennessee State 1-4-0 0-1 3-2-0

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Lipscomb Tennessee State 13-2 Home Record 13-4 7-11 Away Record 4-8 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 7-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.8 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.