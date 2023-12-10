How to Watch Memphis vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) look to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Memphis Tigers (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Memphis vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
- This season, Memphis has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 148th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at first.
- The Tigers' 79.5 points per game are 11.8 more points than the 67.7 the Aggies allow.
- Memphis is 6-1 when it scores more than 67.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Memphis scored fewer points at home (79.9 per game) than away (82.0) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 7.6 fewer points per game at home (70.7) than away (78.3).
- Memphis knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Villanova
|L 79-63
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 80-77
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/6/2023
|@ VCU
|W 85-80
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/16/2023
|Clemson
|-
|FedExForum
|12/19/2023
|Virginia
|-
|FedExForum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.