The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) look to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Memphis Tigers (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Memphis vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

This season, Memphis has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Tigers are the 148th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at first.

The Tigers' 79.5 points per game are 11.8 more points than the 67.7 the Aggies allow.

Memphis is 6-1 when it scores more than 67.7 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Memphis scored fewer points at home (79.9 per game) than away (82.0) last season.

In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 7.6 fewer points per game at home (70.7) than away (78.3).

Memphis knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.9%).

