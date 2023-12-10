Memphis vs. Texas A&M: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) aim to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Memphis Tigers (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Memphis matchup in this article.
Memphis vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Memphis vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Memphis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-7.5)
|150.5
|-350
|+275
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M (-7.5)
|150.5
|-310
|+240
Memphis vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Memphis has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Texas A&M has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Aggies' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
Memphis Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Memphis has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
